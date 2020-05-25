KENT, MARGARET ANN, - 80, Born in Georgia, Margie lived in many areas before she settled in Wildwood, New Jersey. Her final resting place was Summerville, South Carolina, where she passed away on May 17, 2020. Margie is survived by her children, Debra Bates Coover of Summerville, SC; Thomas Lynn Kent (Leigh) of Apex, NC; John Kent of Summerville, SC; her sister, Sue Magowan (Chuck) of Cherry Hill, NJ; nephew, Donald Shough of Wildwood, NJ; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Bates Pruitt of Summerville, SC; and many friends. Margie is preceded in death by her parents; and two husbands, Henry Lloyd Bates of Cape May, NJ and Robert Francis Kent of Wildwood, NJ. Margie will be loved and missed by her children and all that knew her. At Margie’s request, no services will be held. The family wishes memorial contributions to be made to Agape Hospice of Summerville at agapehospice.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Kent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Sweeney: 'My big fear is we're going to reopen later than we should'
-
NJ gym owner who defied COVID-19 mandate speaks out about 2007 drunken driving crash that killed Galloway teen
-
Bridgeton man wins $1 million on Golden Nugget online slot game
-
New Jersey proposes $5 billion in cuts as revenues fall 'off a cliff'
-
How do Murphy, Sweeney view reopening Atlantic City casinos?
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.