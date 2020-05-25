KENT, MARGARET ANN, - 80, Born in Georgia, Margie lived in many areas before she settled in Wildwood, New Jersey. Her final resting place was Summerville, South Carolina, where she passed away on May 17, 2020. Margie is survived by her children, Debra Bates Coover of Summerville, SC; Thomas Lynn Kent (Leigh) of Apex, NC; John Kent of Summerville, SC; her sister, Sue Magowan (Chuck) of Cherry Hill, NJ; nephew, Donald Shough of Wildwood, NJ; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Bates Pruitt of Summerville, SC; and many friends. Margie is preceded in death by her parents; and two husbands, Henry Lloyd Bates of Cape May, NJ and Robert Francis Kent of Wildwood, NJ. Margie will be loved and missed by her children and all that knew her. At Margie’s request, no services will be held. The family wishes memorial contributions to be made to Agape Hospice of Summerville at agapehospice.com.

