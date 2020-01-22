Keogh, Dr. James J., - 99, of Ventnor, passed away at ACMC on Thursday, January 16, 2020. James was born on November 10, 1920 in Philadelphia, PA. He lived in Atlantic City in his youth and moved to Ventnor. He attended Our Lady Star of the Sea Elementary School and Holy Spirit High School, then went on to complete college and medical school at Temple University. James went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1943- 1946. He practiced as a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine. In his free time, he loved to go golfing. He is predeceased by his wife, Anna Marie Ginetti; father, James J. Keogh; mother, Bridget M. Keefe; brother, John Wilfred Keogh; and sisters, Theresa and Nancy Keogh. James is survived by his sister-in-law, Lydia Hart and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 23rd from 10-11am, followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 2651 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood- Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
