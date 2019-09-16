KEOUGH, JOSEPH H. , - 87, of Atlantic City, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, September 13, 2019. His Funeral Mass will be Celebrated 11:00am Friday, September 20, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Friends may call at the Church from 10:00am. Complete Obituary will appear in the Tuesday September 17, 2019 edition of the Press. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC. AC.
