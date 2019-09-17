KEOUGH, JOSEPH H., - 87, of Atlantic City, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, September 13, 2019. Loving husband of Margaret Keough and devoted father of Lonnie Thomas, Karen Applegate, Brian Keough, Susan Phillips, Martin Keough, Daniel Keough, and eight loving grandchildren, Joseph was born in Philadelphia, PA, and lived most of his life in South Jersey. He was the eldest of three sons of Joseph and Clara Keough. When he was 18 he met Margaret, the love of his life. He had enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 during the Korean Conflict, serving aboard the USS Tripoli TCVE-64. Following his Honorable Discharge after serving for 4 years, the couple married in 1955 and shared 64 wonderful years together. Joseph was a student of the 1st graduating class of Wildwood Catholic High School and a Magna Cum Laude graduate of LaSalle University. He was retired from a first career in corporate human resources at Spencer Gifts and a second as Police Records Clerk in Margate, NJ. Joseph authored 5 novels. His short stories and articles have appeared in nationally published magazines. He also wrote music and poetry, having penned the national prize-winning poem "Crocus". Joseph's wife, parents, and brothers have predeceased him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Joseph Keough 11:00 am Friday, September 20, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church from 10:00 am. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.

