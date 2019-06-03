KEOUGH, MARGARET A., - 84, of Atlantic City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 1, 2019. Her Funeral Mass will be Celebrated 11:00am Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Friends may call at the church from 10:00am. Complete Obituary will appear in the Tuesday, June 4, 2019 edition of the Press. Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
