Kepner, Pauline "Tiny", - 80, of Absecon, passed away at Preferred Care at Absecon. Pauline was born in Pleasantville and attended Pleasantville Schools. She retired from Caesars Hotel and Casino after 20 years of service. She moved to the Villages, Florida where she enjoyed dancing and golf. Pauline is predeceased by her parents Chester and Bernardine (nee Turney) Morton, her sisters Margaret Middleton, Elizabeth Hackett and her son Gregory Starn. Pauline is survived by her sisters Bernardine Ennis, Anne Blansett, Emma Jean Conover, her brothers Chester Morton, Robert Morton and George Morton (Patricia). She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Monika Starn and her grandson Liam Starn. Pauline's family wishes to thank the staff of Preferred Care of Absecon and Serenity Hospice for their wonderful care. Services and interment are private. To share your fondest memory of Pauline please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.

To plant a tree in memory of Pauline Kepner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries