Kepner, Thomas, - 80, of Vineland, Kepner, Thomas, 80, of Vineland, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home on May 29, 2020. Tom was born in Camden, NJ, and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1958. He attended Villanova University on a full Division I football scholarship. In 1961, Tom made the All-American Team, was awarded "South Jersey College Player of the Year" by the Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club, and led his team to victory at the Sun Bowl as a Wildcat. Tom graduated Villanova University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree.Tom was drafted into the NFL in 1962 by the Green Bay Packers. Tom took great pride in various memorabilia collected during his pro football career, including pictures, his original Packers contract, and letters signed by legendary head coach, Vince Lombardi. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 1968. Tom was a member of the Ironworkers Local 350 in Atlantic City, NJ, eventually becoming its Business Manager. He also owned and operated TK's Pub and Lounge in Atlantic City. Tom completed his career at Bancroft Construction Company in Wilmington, DE as an estimator before retirement. Tom's passions included football, fishing, running marathons and weight lifting. Tom spent a great deal of time offshore fishing in the canyons aboard "The K-Team" and "Apache" with his son T.J. and fishing team, winning several offshore fishing tournaments including the "Harrah's Fish-for-Life". Tom would often speak of thrilling fish stories and fond remembrances of fishing in "the deep", most notably how he and his team landed a 465 lb. Blue Marlin, 69 lb. White Marlin, and 380 lb. Tiger Shark, all of which he had proudly mounted. Tom was a member of the Thousand Fathom Club of South Jersey. Tom had many beloved canine companions over the years, including Max, Jake, Ice, and most recently, his "pretty girl" Coco. Tom was predeceased by his second wife of 29 years, Mary Kepner; parents, Robert Kepner, Sr. and Marie Kepner. He is survived by his two children, son Terrence Kepner, Sr. "T.J." and his wife Suzanne, and daughter Kristina Matteo and her husband Brett. He is also survived by his adored grandson of whom he was so very proud, Terrence Kepner, II "T2"; brother, Robert Kepner, Jr., a nephew and nieces. Memorial services will be postponed until a later date due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting www.dlfuneral.com. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360, (856)-691-1500.
