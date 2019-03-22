Kermidas, Joan, - passed away at her daughter's home, Tuesday, March 19th, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. After spending many summers at the shore, the lifelong waitress moved from Scranton, PA to Atlantic City, NJ in the early 1960's, where she raised her two children. She worked at numerous local restaurants including Teddy's, Shore Diner, and Mill Street Pub where customers followed her not just for her service but her sass as well. She is predeceased by her mother, Kathryn Goldman, father, Jack Ridosh, and sister, Roseanne Cutri. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Pepper, son, George Kermidas, and four grandchildren who were the center of her world: Nicole Pepper Bush (Joe), Kylie Pepper, Christopher Kermidas, and Zoey Kermidas, to all of whom she was close. Joan will be remembered as a loving grandmother, feisty woman and lover of chocolate, soda, reading, and crossword puzzles. Services will be private. Condolences can be written online at parselsfh.com.
