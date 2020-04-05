Kern, Joann L. (nee Darling), - of Somers Point, passed away peacefully early morning March 31st. She was born in Jamaica Queens, NY on September 30, 1931. Daughter of the late H. Raymond Darling and Anna Darling (nee Lamb). Predeceased by husband Robert Kern; brothers LeRoy and Grant; sisters Ann and Wanda; and grandson Sean Anthony. Joann lived in Wilkes Barre, PA for many years before settling in Somers Point in 1972. She was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph's Church, Somers Point where she proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher. Survived by her children Daniel and his wife Cindy, Douglas (Deb), Bob (Corina), Rick and his wife Lisa, Dianna Wise and her husband John, Jill Puterbaugh and her husband Mark; former daughter-in-law Patricia Kern; and beloved dog Princess. Also surviving are, Grandchildren: Daniel Jr. (Kelli), William (Kaylee), Brian (Bree), Christopher (Stepfanie), Michael, Robert Jr. (Kimberly), Heather, Matthew, RJ, Samantha, Sara, Kelsey, Ryan, John, Amanda, Justin and Rylee; and twenty great-grandchildren. Entombment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

