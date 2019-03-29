Kern, Marguerite Joy Hagaman (Maggie), - 60, of Egg Harbor City, NJ passed away on March 22, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Maggie was a graduate of Oakcrest High School and over the years she worked as a server in many local restaurants. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Maggie was always smiling and laughing. All that knew her will never forget her wonderful, contagious laugh. Loving daughter of the late Edward and Doris Hagaman. Beloved sister of Eleanor Fellers (Ken), John Hagaman (Beth), Sherl Wood, Edward A. Hagaman (Kim), Tommy Hagaman (Diane), Kenny Hagaman, Wanda Schafer (Edward), Harry Hagaman (Gwyneth), Becky Viggiano (Tom), Walter Hagaman (Barbara), Edward G. Hagaman (Christine), Luci Hagaman and Gertie Hagaman. Maggie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be held privately at the request of the family. Arrangments have beenentrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave., Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.