Kerner, John J "Pappy", - 96, of Corbin City, passed away on March 17, 2020. He was born June 23, 1923, in Philadelphia, Pa. He served in the Army during World War II. Staff Sergeant John Kerner has completed more than 225 hours of combat flight over the Western front. An Eighth Air Force Flying Fortress waist gunner, Sgt. Kerner held the air medal with four oak leaf clusters for "meritorious achievement, courage, and skill. He was part of the Third Air Division which received the Presidential Citation for its now historic shuttle bombing of the Messerschmitt factories at Regensburg, Germany. John worked for Boeing and was in aviation all of his life until retiring from Air Work in Millville in 1986. Predeceased by his loving wife Elsie (Jackie) R. Kerner and was the eldest of two brothers Nick and Bill Kerner. Is survived by his son Joseph W. Kerner and Daughter in law Yvonne S. Kerner. John looked forward to all the holiday dinners that were celebrated during the year at his son and daughter in laws house. We will miss Dad at all the family gatherings. Funeral services were private. Burial was at The Estell Manor Veterans Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Langley-Loveland Funeral Home 2315 Route 50 Tuckahoe, NJ 08250. www.langleylovelandfuneralhome.com

