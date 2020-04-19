Kerr, Margot Lichtenfels, - 81, of Chester, NJ (formerly of Ocean City, NJ) passed away suddenly at her home on March 27, 2020. Formerly of Ocean City, NJ. Margot was born May 6, 1938, in Wiesbaden, Germany to the late Wiegand and Margarete Lichtenfels. She moved to Ocean City in 1976 upon her husband's retirement from the United States Air Force. Margot became an Avon Lady before working for Ocean Pharmacy, in Ocean City and Dr. Donald Lyles office, in Ocean City. She later starting a banking career at Sun National Bank in Northfield. Upon retirement she worked at the Harris House in Ocean City for 10 years. Guests would come in asking for the Lady with the European Charm. Margot enjoyed traveling, listening to music, poetry, spending time with friends, having a KaffeeKlatsch with her beloved German friends, going to the casinos, making her famous pork and sauerkraut every New Year's Day and being a USAF wife. Most important though was spending time with her family that she loved so much. Of all the joy that she brought to those around her, her greatest joy was being Omi to her two cherished grandchildren, David and Ava. They were her true loves. Margot is survived by her two devoted daughters, Susanne Villari, of Chester, NJ and Marion Young, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. and their respective husbands whom she loved like sons, Dr Victor Villari and David Young, two beloved grandchildren, David John Young, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ and Ava Elizabeth Young, of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. and many other loving family and friends, She will be missed by the animals that she loved; Dogs, Bailey, Sina, Frosty, and 7 cats. She was predeceased by her husband, John Frederick Kerr; Parents Wiegand Lichtenfels and Margarete Hubert Lichtenfels, Her Sisters, her twin, Ursula Lichtenfels, Renate Weide and her brother, Horst Wiegand Lichtenfels. In Accordance with State Regulations at this time. Margot's Memorial celebration and Services will be held at a later date.

