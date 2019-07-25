Kerr, Randi, - 68, of North Cape May, passed away on Tuesday, July 23rd. Formerly of Deptford, Randi worked as a mortgage supervisor with PHH Mortgage in Mount Laurel, and previous at Macy's in Deptford at the Cosmetic counter, and was very involved with decorating the store for Christmas. She enjoyed her grandchildren, camping, traveling, the bay, sunsets at the bay, christian concerts, and country music, especially Elvis. Randi is survived by her husband of 24 years, Kevin, children Lisa (Michael) Tirado, Gena Irving and Misty Kates, 12 grandchildren Cory (Katie), Alexus, Cabrina, Camryn, Aiden, Casey, Dalton, Cassidy, Austin, Dalis, Dylan and Addyson, and 2 great grandchildren Armani and Emma Randi. Services for Randi will be held at 1pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Calvary Chapel Cape May, 596 Seashore Rd, Erma, NJ; friends may call two hours prior to service from 11am-1pm. Memorial donations may be made in Randi's memory to Family Promise of Cape May, 505 Town Bank Rd, N Cape May, NJ, 08204, or Teen Challenge of NJ, 245 Stanton Mountain Rd, Lebanon, NJ 08833. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

