Kersey, Florence Beach, - 91, peacefully departed this life on June 28, 2019, at her home in Ocean City NJ of 12 years. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be missed for her steadfastness, wisdom and generosity. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert and his sister, Lynne. Surviving are daughter, Karen Tangney, son- in- law, Jim Tangney, granddaughter, Tara grandson, Dylan, and niece, Cynthia Perricelli and Eugene Perricelli plus their children and grandchildren. The family is very thankful to Patience, and Millie, her home caregivers. Florence was born on Sept. 16, 1927, and lived most of her early life in NYC with her parents and the UK with her mother. She became a secretary in a major NYC advertising agency. She met her husband, Bob, a musician, in Atlantic City in 1947, married him and gave birth to their only daughter, Karen. They worked in NY and Atlantic City for 4 years after which they moved to the bucolic town of Westminster MD and held careers there until retirement. Florence was very influential in local and state civic groups as the president of the Carroll Co.election Board, and a rep at the MD state election board. In addition, she and Bob were key in starting the Carroll co. Arts Council. She was instrumental in many service groups and dedicated much of her life to helping othersa "Warrior with a Heart of Gold". A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Trinity Church 2998 Bay Ave. Ocean City NJ on Tuesday, July 16. (609)399-1019. Visitation with the family will be in the sanctuary at 10:30 AM and service at 11:00. Condolences can be sent at ghwimbergfh@aol.com. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent in Florence's name to the Alzheimers' Association Foundation at (866) 232-8484.
