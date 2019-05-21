Kershaw, LEE, - 64, of Somers Point, passed away on Thursday, May 16th at Shore Memorial Hospital. He was born March 18th, 1955 in Atlantic City New Jersey to Atherley Kershaw and Dolores Fernetti. Lee grew up in Ventnor and Margate. Lee attended Holy Spirit High School and graduated from Atlantic City High. After graduation, he attended Montclair University and started his own painting business, The Paint Busters. He also worked at Bally's Casino for 18 years and ShopRite of Somers Point for 5 years, before retirement. Lee married Katherine 'Kass' McLaughlin in 1993, they then had their daughter Lena in 1995. Lee was a hard worker and a good friend to everyone he met. He loved to have fun and tell jokes and stories. He wrote beautiful poems and loved to cook. He loved football and his Cleveland Browns. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Lee is survived by his mother Dolores; sister Karen; daughter Lena; grandsons Douglas and Jaxson. He is also survived by 13 brothers and sisters-in-law; 24 nieces and nephews and 17 grand nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Katherine, father Atherley, brother Stephen, mother-in-law Helen, father-in-law John, brothers-in-law John and Francis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Lee Kershaw 11:00am Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church 606 Shore Road Somers Point. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 10:00am until 10:50am in the Church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
