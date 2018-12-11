Kershaw, Wayne, - 59, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Thursday December 6, 2018. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA he has lived in Little Egg Harbor for the past 40 years. "Wayne O" as he was known to his friends worked for the Little Egg Harbor Dept. of Public Works and was a volunteer Fireman for 30 years at Mystic Island Vol. Fire Station #72. He was an avid model car and train collector and he enjoyed watching the Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers. Wayne was a recovering alcoholic who was sober for 27 years and he was very proud of his sobriety. He was predeceased by his parents Russell and Florence Kershaw and sister Phyllis Kershaw. He is survived by his brother Russell Kershaw and wife Lyn of Newfield, NJ, sister Regina Crego of Little Egg Harbor, 7 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018, from 1 pm until is Funeral Service at 4 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mystic Island Fire Co. 827 A Radio Rd, Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087.
