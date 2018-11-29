Kesheneff, Kenneth G., - 70, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City. He was born in Passaic, N.J., residing there, also Garfield, prior to moving to Mystic Islands. Ken was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1968-1971. He was the founder of Bay Transmission, in Manahawkin, and was a member of American Legion Post 493, and MICA Club, Little Egg Harbor. Ken was predeceased by his son Josef Schormann, and parents George Kesheneff and Ruby Caldaro. He is survived by his wife Kitty, son Thomas Schormann, of St. Augustine, FL., brothers George Kesheneff, of Beach Haven, N.J., and Keith Kesheneff, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J. Visitation will be Saturday, December 1, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM, and Sunday, December 2, from 10-11 AM, with a service at 11 AM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
