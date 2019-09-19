KETLER, ELMER W. JR., - 60, of Villas, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Elmer has been an area resident since 1992. He was catholic by faith and worked as a chef for the Lobster House in Cape May. Elmer was an avid Eagles fan who also enjoyed cooking, gardening, crabbing, fishing, and being with his family. Elmer is survived by his mother MaryLou Ketler, longtime companion Maria Maloney, children Elmer Ketler, Evelyn Alvelo (Jesse), Shannon Ketler, Karl Scott Knoyer, Jr., Alex Ketler, Rachal Johnston, 14 grandchildren, and siblings Terry Smith (Anthony) and Linda Geuro. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10am11am. In Elmer's memory "Make Everyday A Good Day". Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome. com

