Ketterer, Grace Juliana, - 76, of Brigantine, passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018 after battling multiple cancers over the course of 23 years. Her perseverance and strength will forever be admired by her family and friends. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Robert and Mary Cragg. Grace was married on July 9, 1967 to Manfred "Manny" Ketterer in the Bronx, New York. She began her career as a clothing buyer for the Belk Department Store in Manhattan and subsequently became a computer support specialist for both the State of New York and Atlantic County. In retirement she loved to explore new careers working in a candy store, in casino security as well as earning certifications as a real estate agent and public adjuster. She earned a Bachelor of Professional Studies degree from the State University of New York, Empire State College in August 2001 at the age of 59. Grace and her family lived in Poughkeepsie, New York for 25 years prior to moving to Brigantine, New Jersey. Grace was formerly a member of Glida's Club and volunteered for a variety of animal shelters. Grace is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years Manfred "Manny" Ketterer, her son Robert Ketterer (Dana) and her daughter Krista Applebee (Peter). She was the devoted Granny/Grandy to Kyle Manfred Ketterer, Katherine Grace Ketterer, Paige Juliana Applebee and Claire Elizabeth Applebee. She is predeceased by her sister Joan Dezeeuw and survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering celebrating Grace's life on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, New Jersey. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that donations be sent to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org Grace's family would like to thank her many friends for their generous support throughout her illness. To share your fondest memory of Grace please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
