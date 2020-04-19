Keyser, Amie Lyn Bank, - of Egg Harbor Township, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 14. Leaving behind to mourn her death, her beloved husband, Ron, her mother, Joyce Bank, Aunts and Uncles, Robin & Jeff Otto, Lois & David Grossman, Bobi Cooper Silva, Jerry & Jane Cooper & Jan Keen. She is also survived by many cousins, special friends and her ARC family. Amie was proceeded by her father, Sheldon Bank, Brother, Howard Bank, Grandparents, Ruth & Gilbert Bank, Ann & Herman Goldstein and Aunt Estelle & Uncle Chuck Rabinowitz, and Uncle Russ Keen. Also are her many cousins, special friends and her ARC family. A very caring and loving person, Amie worked for The ARC of Atlantic County for 15 years in many different capacities. She truly left her mark on the world and all who knew her. "To know her, was to love her." She was truly A WOMAN OF VALOR! Services will be private. Condolences can be made through www.rothgoldsteins.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The ARC of Atlantic County, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 101, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 or to the JFS Food Bank, 607 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City.
