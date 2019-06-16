Kienzle, Brent W., - 56, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 peacefully at his home. Brent was a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor City. Growing up, he began working on his family farm. He graduated Oakcrest High School in 1981. As a young adult, he welded for Stollenwerks and worked for Ocean Yachts. He then began his career in the New Jersey's Carpenter's Union, where he worked for 35 years. Brent took great pride in his work and was considered a true craftsman. He enjoyed his time in his garage and taking rides on his Harley. He loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Brent's passion was fishing for striped bass. He is predeceased by his parents, Barry and Marion Kienzle; his brother, Bruce Kienzle; and dog, Grace. Brent is survived by his four sons, Brent Jr., Matt, Sean and Stephen Kienzle; his brothers, Guy Kienzle, Brian Kienzle, and Brad Kienzle; grandson, Brent III; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.