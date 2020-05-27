Kier, Robert A. "Bob", - passed away peacefully and is now with his Lord. He was born in Ocean City, NJ, graduated from Ocean City High School and joined the US Navy. Stationed on Whidbey Island, Washington as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War. Returning to Ocean City with his new wife and daughter, he began a 35-year career with General Motors Acceptance Corporation. During that time, he coached his son's Little League team, was a referee for high school and semi-pro football, and earned a Degree in Business Administration. His love of golf led him to volunteer for the LPGA Shop Rite Classic in N.J for 15 years as well as the Westchester Classic in NY, and The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra FL. He was also active in his church, serving as a Eucharist Minister for many years. After retiring he earned his Real Estate license and enjoyed many outings with his OCHS classmates. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Virginia (Adams); daughter Deborah Childers of Ocala, FL, son Douglas and daughter-in-law DeeDee (Smith) of Simpsonville, SC; and grandson Alex and wife Kayla (Cooper) of Columbia, SC; brother Bob Kier and sister Joy (Will) Merson of Maryland as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all. A graveside service will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in May's Landing, NJ on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 o'clock. Live streaming of the service will begin at 10:45 am. Type into your browser http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/67896956 into your browser to view service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Veterans Museum in Mays Landing, NJ. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

