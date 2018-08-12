Kiesel, June Rose, - of Chevy Chase, MD, Ed. D. passed away on July 30, 2018 at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC. A resident of Chevy Chase, MD since 2012, Dr. Kiesel moved to Maryland from New Jersey where she spent 25 years as a teacher and educational administrator in Hunterdon County. While living in Cape May, NJ, Dr. Kiesel then served as counselor/interim director at the Coalition Against Rape and Abuse of Cape May County, and Human Resources administrator at the Cape May County Board of Social Services. She leaves behind her mother, Helen Kiesel of Washington, DC, her sister, the Honorable Justice Diane Kiesel of New York City, NY, and her beloved companion of over 25 years, James Paulus of Chevy Chase, MD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.