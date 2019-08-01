Kilburn, Marjorie E. (nee Reeves), - 93, of Winslow, NJ passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born in London, England she has lived in Winslow for many years. She formerly worked at Ancora Psychiatric Hospital as a secretary. Mrs. Kilburn was a longtime member of the Hammonton Methodist Church. She was an avid card player, and she enjoyed drinking tea which she referred to as nectar of the God's. She was predeceased by her two husbands, Reverend Josiah P. Sherman and Reverend Frederick H. Kilburn, her daughter, Patricia McCallin and her great grandson, Tyler Canale. She is survived by two sons, Raymond L. Sherman (Joe Ann), and Paul Kilburn (Debbie), one son in law, Joseph McCallin, six grandchildren, Jason Sherman, Joel Sherman (Erin), Joseph Canale (Carol), Marjorie Ortiz (Misael), Renee Johnson (Gary), Brian Kilburn (Melissa), and thirteen great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton where funeral services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Avenue, Camden, NJ. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Limitless Property Maintenance Powerwashing Biodegradable chemicals, hot water, roof, gutter…
Painting - Interior & Exterior · Roofing & Siding · Floor Installations · Power Wash…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.