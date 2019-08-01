Kilburn, Marjorie E. (nee Reeves), - 93, of Winslow, NJ passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born in London, England she has lived in Winslow for many years. She formerly worked at Ancora Psychiatric Hospital as a secretary. Mrs. Kilburn was a longtime member of the Hammonton Methodist Church. She was an avid card player, and she enjoyed drinking tea which she referred to as nectar of the God's. She was predeceased by her two husbands, Reverend Josiah P. Sherman and Reverend Frederick H. Kilburn, her daughter, Patricia McCallin and her great grandson, Tyler Canale. She is survived by two sons, Raymond L. Sherman (Joe Ann), and Paul Kilburn (Debbie), one son in law, Joseph McCallin, six grandchildren, Jason Sherman, Joel Sherman (Erin), Joseph Canale (Carol), Marjorie Ortiz (Misael), Renee Johnson (Gary), Brian Kilburn (Melissa), and thirteen great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton where funeral services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Avenue, Camden, NJ. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries