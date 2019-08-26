Kilpatrick, Carolyn (nee Feola), - 87, of North Wildwood, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Joan spent every summer at the shore and has been a local resident for the past 48 years. Joan, the daughter of John and Sarah Feola, grew up in Philadelphia where she met her husband Joseph and moved to the shore permanently in 1971. Joan was employed by USCG EECEN and enjoyed many fun family times at the USCG beach hut. Joan is survived by her son Michael of North Wildwood, daughters Sally Manich (Keith) of Woodstock VA, and Carolyn Callahan (Dennis) of Ashburn, VA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher, Evan, Colton, Dennis, John and Elizabeth, two great-grandchildren, her brother John Feola of Cherry Hill, NJ and sister Sally Smith of North Wildwood as well as many other loving family members and close friends. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, and her son John (Jack). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood, NJ where friends may call from 10:00 AM 10:45 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice Care. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
