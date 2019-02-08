Kimmins , Eileen Claire (nee Barab), - 103, born on, September 25, 1915, of Atlantic City, NJ, passed away on, February 6, 2019, at the age of 103. She attended elementary school at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church and high school at Atlantic City High where she met her future husband, Paul John Kimmins. She outlived her husband, Paul, who passed away in 1998, at the age of 84. At the time they were married for 69 years. Together they are survived by 5 children; Eileen Garrison (Wayne), Bernard, Paul (Rochelle), Pamela Carroll (Jerry), Brendan (Joanne); 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Sam and Mary Barab, brother Bernard, sister Thelma Berthold (Herbert), and daughter Mary Anne who passed away at one week old. Eileen was true multi-tasker, go-getter, as she was a secretary at the following Atlantic City establishments: The Race Track, The Education Bureau, The Convention Center, The Unemployment Office, and various Physicians' Offices along the Jersey Shore. Upon retirement, she and her husband Paul, worked as toll collectors, for the Atlantic City Expressway. Throughout her lifetime, she authored many editorials for local newspapers and spent time volunteering at the mayor's office and the local church. She had an entrepreneurial spirit, which included an Atlantic City Beach Chair Concession business along with making and selling her own Italian Water Ice on the streets of Atlantic City. She was a well-known bridge and mahjong player. She will be greatly missed as she touched the heart of many. Burial will be private at The Atlantic City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in her honor (606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244). Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
