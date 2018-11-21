King , Frances H. , - 89, of Pleasantville, passed peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday November 17, 2018. She was born in Atlantic City NJ on August 31, 1929 the second of 8 children to the late John A. Johnson, Sr. and the late Mary Odessa Johnson, both immigrants from the West Indies. She was predeceased by her husband of 24 years Jerry L. King, Sr. whom she loved dearly. Frances was a graduate of Atlantic City High School, The T-Byrd Computer School, The Ritter Finance Management Training Program and The American General Advanced Management Training Program for senior staff. Frances loved the Lord and worked tirelessly for the cause of Christ. Beginning her Biblical training at Allen Chapel AME Zion Church under the late Rev. C.W. Reid she was active in the Sunday school and the Jr. Usher board where she was groomed by the late Mrs. Ferguson who helped many children find their way in the Lord. Later she joined the Sr. Usher Board and served as its' secretary for many years and also became a Sunday School Teacher. Frances was the proud mother of two children Donna King and Jerry L. King, Jr., grandmother of Sherrise Hoskins and great grandmother to 5 fine great-grandsons: Devon, Dante, Marquise, Douglass Jr. (Dougie) and Keyon whom she showered with much love and stern discipline as well. She also leaves behind 3 Sisters: Esther Steward, Marie Lawrence and Blanche Mackey, 1 brother: Clarence Johnson and a host of cousins, extended family and friends to cherish her memory. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1301 Columbia Ave., Pleasantville, NJ; where family and friends may view from 9:00AM until 11:00AM time of services. Burial: Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.