King, Lamir, - 21, of Pleasantville, passed away on January 1, 2019, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Lamir was born January 9, 1997. He was the youngest of five children and was especially close to his dear sister, Kiyah. Lamir attended the Pleasantville Public School System. He was a true spitfire who was full of spirit and joy. Lamir was compassionate and loving. For eight years Lamir treasured the companionship of his best friend, Kiara. He is survived by: his mother, Shirley King; three brothers, LaKeith, LaQuay and LaQuille; sister, LaKiyah; grandmother, Rheudella Watson; godmother, Alice Smith; and a host of other family and many dear friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Thursday, January 10, 2019, New Shiloh Baptist Church, 701 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
