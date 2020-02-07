King, Lisa Marie, - 52, of Galloway, NJ passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at home. Born on April 11, 1967 in Somers Point, NJ, she resided most of her life in Galloway Twp. Growing up she was known as being one of the toughest kids in the neighborhood and was very athletic. She graduated from Absegami High School in 1985. Lisa was a devoted stay at home mom when her children were young and then returned to work in the restaurant industry. Lisa loved being in the kitchen and enjoyed many years of working at Senor Rattlers. She was always the cook for family functions. She had a heart of gold and lived for helping others. Spending time with family and friends was what she loved most. She was strong in her faith and cherished the time she spent at Leeds Point Community Church. She is predeceased by her Father, Edward Salmon; Grandfathers, Joseph Salmon and Harold Leeds; Grandmothers, Elizabeth Salmon, Dot Leeds and Evelyn Leeds. She is survived by her parents, Dru and Shirley Golden; her ex-husband, Joseph King Sr. of 21 years; 3 devoted children, Joseph (Brittney), Jessica (Michael), and Jenna; 2 amazing grandchildren, Maylee and Joey; her 8 cherished siblings, Monty (Kristen), Jennifer (Ed) Clayton (Chrissie), Jodi (Tag), Ronald, Dru (Sara), Doug (Laura) and Lori (David); 21 adoring nieces and nephews; 2 great nephews; 1 great niece; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins both present and passed. We will all miss her dearly. Family and Friends may pay their respects at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway (609-641-0001) on Monday, February 10th from 10-12pm with a service immediately following. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be sent to Atlantic City Rescue Mission, P.O Box 5358, Atlantic City, NJ 08404 on be half of Lisa King, where she was a devoted volunteer.
