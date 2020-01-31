King, Paula Clare, nee Caputo, - 71, of Margate, passed away peacefully in Galloway, New Jersey on January 28, 2020 after a long struggle with corticobasal degeneration. Paula was a lifelong New Jersey resident born in Glen Ridge and raised in Kearny. An outstanding student, Paula graduated with honors from Kearny High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts at Douglass College. In college, she met her husband Jeffrey, who attended Rutgers. They settled in East Brunswick and raised two sons. She was an elementary school teacher and, later, a junior high science teacher in the East Brunswick public school system for over 30 years. After retiring, Paula and Jeff enjoyed traveling to beaches in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Florida. But her favorite beaches were those at the Jersey Shore, with regular family trips to Margate and Lavallette. Paula and Jeff ultimately moved to Margate and loved having their children and grandchildren visit year-round. Paula was an avid reader and talented cook, and she loved listening to classical music and attending concerts. She also was fond of dancing and listening to classic rock with her family and friends. She was actively involved in her sons' school PTA, as well as their swimming and volleyball competitions. She liked to swim regularly as well. Paula was a warm and caring person who cherished every moment with her family and enjoyed the friendships of many. She is survived by her husband Jeff, her sons Bradley (wife Daniela) and Kyle (wife Lauren), her grandchildren Luca and Eliza, her sister Donna, and her brother Frank. Paula was a passionate advocate for education and science. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CurePSP, whose mission is awareness, education, care, and cure for prime of life neurodegenerative diseases like Paula's. For more information, visit www.psp.org. Services are private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
To plant a tree in memory of Paula King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
