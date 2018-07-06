King, Rodgers Lee, - 71, of Vineland, returned to his creator on July 4th, 2018 at the Millville Center with his wife at his side. Mr. King was born in Woodbury, raised in Pitman and had resided in West Tuckerton, NJ prior to moving to Vineland in 1989. He was the son of the late Phyllis (McClain) & Robert L. King. Lee was a graduate of Pitman High School Class of 1965 and went onto receive his Bachelor degree from Glassboro State College. Prior to retiring he was employed as a staff accountant with Triad Associates, Vineland, NJ. Lee was an active member of the Ramoth Church, Vineland where he has served as Church Board Secretary & Adult Sunday School Teacher. He was a former volunteer fireman with the West Tuckerton Vol. Fire Co. and also enjoyed reading and needlework. Lee is survived by his wife of 29 yrs.; Ethel M. (Taylor) King, 4 sons; Bryon King, Steven King, Scot & wife Hilary King, James & wife Rachel King, 6 grandchildren, 1 sister & brother in-law; Randee & Jim Scholz. Nephew: Zach Scholz as well as his church family and the extended Taylor family. Relatives & friends will be received on July 7th, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:30 pm at the Ramoth Church, 2725 N. Delsea Dr., (Corner of Forest Grove Rd. & Delsea Dr.) where his Celebration Service will be conducted at 5:00 pm . Cremation & Inurnment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ramoth Church. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
