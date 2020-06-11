Kingan, Geraldine S., - 92, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ passed away Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at the Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ. Geraldine was born in Atlantic City, NJ and was the owner of the Landing Point in Somers Point, NJ. She loved to play cards with her lady friends and go to the casinos. She is survived by her daughter Marlene Nocella, her brother Donald Beckerman, three grandchildren Anthony Nocella (Lauren Rhodes), Melisa Knapp (Art), and Nicole Iuliucci (Michael), and her great grandchildren Richard and Nicholas Iuliucci and Jon Michael and Artie Knapp. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Samaritan Center at Voorhees 265 N. RT. 73 Voorhees, NJ 08043 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ.

