Kinkler, Nancy D., - 88, of Brigantine NJ entered into rest on Friday August 31, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Elizabeth, NJ she was the daughter of the late James Weldon (birth-father), Philip Kinler (step-father) and Frances "Ted" Dellar. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late George Adams Kinkler who passed away in 2002. Nancy was a kindergarden school teacher for many years working in the Woodlynne, NJ School District. Nancy will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter; Linda Kinkler, sons; James (Gail) Kinkler, Steven (Tracie) Kinkler, and grandchildren; Carly, Jed, Amanda, and Ava. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by two sisters, Susan and Janet. Services will be private at the request of the family. Donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Atlantic City Humane Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Nancy, please visit www.keatesplum.com . Arrangements entrusted to Keates-plum Funeral Home Brigantine, NJ 609-266-3481.
