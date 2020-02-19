Kinsell, Harry Walter, - 75, passed away February 13, 2020. Born in Absecon on February 5, 1945, Harry was the youngest of five children to Ernest and Harriet (Crosson) Kinsell. He attended Absecon Public School and Pleasantville HS. As a young man, Harry delivered groceries for Santori's Meat Market in Pleasantville. His summers were spent duck hunting, fishing and barbequing with family. He especially enjoyed working as an Absecon Special Police Officer. Having moved to Armadillo, TX, his hobbies became martial arts, photography and country dancing. Returning to NJ, Harry spent much of his working career with the Northeast Carpenter's Union as a carpet layer in the casino industry. For the past decade he made his home in Exmore, VA with his sister and brother-in-law. He is survived by his sister, Essie Griffin of Texas and brother, Ernest (Joan) Kinsell of Cardiff. Harry was the father of five: Lydia, Harry, Leah, Jamie (d) and Michelle. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews: Janet Kinsell, Chuck (Nikki) Naylor, Victoria (Bill) Hangstorfer, Joanne (Anthony) Faily, Harriet Sykes (d), Donna (Mark) Remy, Rusty (Cynthia) Griffin, Harold Levy and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Thomas (Helen) Kinsell, sister, Mary (Joseph) Mawhinney and several aunts and uncles. Viewing will be 11AM to 11:45AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will be conducted at 11:45AM. Burial will follow at Atlantic City Cemetery, Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Harry Kinsell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
EHT committee rules on residents' Second Amendment rights
-
A dozen Inspira nurses gave birth within a year of each other
-
At 700 pounds, black bear killed in New Jersey sets world record, says national hunting group
-
McGETTIGAN, JOHN JAMES
-
EHT gets $2.5 million to buy, demolish 4 Black Horse Pike motels
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding Excellent References, Free Est. 609-938-0250
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.