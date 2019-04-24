Kinslow, Joseph E., - 83, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Edward and Marie (Mulligan) Kinslow. He was the devoted husband of Kathryn (Czarkowski) Kinslow whom he married on August 23, 1969. Joseph bravely served his country in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of Corporal. Following his military service he received an associates in business. Joseph was a salesman for various building material companies finally retiring as an Independent Rep. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St Thomas and was a member of the Elks Lodge of Brigantine. Joseph will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Kathryn Kinslow, son; Joseph (Kristie) Kinslow, daughters; Megan Catana, Shannon (Ronald) Brady, eight grandchildren; Darrian, Joey, Cody, Alex, Liam, Kaitlin, Sophia, Claire, brothers; Edward (Anne) Kinslow, Robert (Anne) Kinslow, sister; Marie Clarke. He was predeceased by one brother and one sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joseph's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 26, 2019, at St Thomas Catholic Church, 331 8th Street S., Brigantine, NJ at 11:00am. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00am until time of mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joseph's memory to Autism Speaks at https://act.autismspeaks.org/site/Donation. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Joseph please visit www.keatesplum.com . Services have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.