Kinzer, Joyce, - of Northfield, died peacefully after a long illness at Shore Memorial hospital Friday morning. Born in Essexville, Michigan, to parents Morse & Alice Bokhart. She settled in Northfield in 1960. She is survived by her two sons, Peter and Daniel; grandchildren Andrew and Elizabeth Benton; and sister, Margaret Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Ralph Kinzer. Joyce was a proud Air Force wife and was a very active in their Family Services organization and NCO Wives Club wherever stationed, receiving numerous awards for her involvement. After her husband's retirement she worked as an LPA for several area Accounting firms retiring from Kalter, Snyder, Bernstein, Cohen & Gallo. She was an avid volunteer with St. Bernadette Sodality and made many lifelong friends there. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to longtime friends, Judy Hutchinson, Joanne Jackson, and Joe & Maize Skladanek for their love and support of Joyce over the years. Interment will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish (St. Bernadette Church) 1421 New Road, Northfield NJ, 08225. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for her family at: adams-perfect.com
