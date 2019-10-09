Kirchner, Geraldine W., - of Egg Harbor City, affectionately known as Gram passed away on October 3rd at the age of 85 surrounded by her family. Born in Atlantic City in 1934. She graduated from Egg Harbor City High School in 1952 where she was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corp. Gerry moved to Glendale, Arizona in 1958 where she was the VP of the Junior Women's Club and worked for General Electric until returning to New Jersey in 1966 where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for Spencer Gifts until her retirement. She also worked part time for years at DiDonato's bowling alley, Harbor Lanes and the Shore Lounge. Gerry loved her hometown of Egg Harbor City and enjoying lifelong friends. She enjoyed bowling and took up snow skiing in her late 50's until 80! She loved Indian pow-wows, clambakes, the Jamborees in the Hills and her many ties to the hills of West Virginia where she called home at one time. She loved to travel with her daughter Vicky and granddaughters Jennifer and Crystal enjoying all that nature had to offer. She was "Bot" to her great-grandson Stevie whom she adored. She is predeceased by her parents Richard and Lenore (Frisch) Frohman, brother Dickie, sisters Lenore and Barbara and granddaughter, Candace Rae. She is survived by her daughter Victoria Ramp (George), sons Brian (Carol), Kurt and Eric, sister Emma Jantz (Kenny), granddaughters Jennifer Day (Steve) and Crystal Kirchner and her great-grandson, Stevie Day. Also 5 step-grandchildren, 13 step-great-grandchildren and 2 step great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as her dear friends, and her beloved cat, Soupy. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Memorial service at 12:00 pm at Wimberg's Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue Egg Harbor City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Animal Alliance of Cape May Court House.
