Kirner, Elizabeth (Betty) J., - 86, of Northfield, passed away peacefully into our Lord's hands on March 15th, 2019 and was reunited with her husband, Charles and daughter Jamie and other family members. She is survived by her 6 children and their spouses, Margie and Craig Menschner, Betteann and Bob Kerr, Chuck and Patty Kirner, Tom and Barbie Kirner, Eric and Marie Kirner, Theresa and Gary Simpkins and her 17 grandchildren and many great-grand children who were the joy of her life. Her passions were family, friends, gardening and volunteering. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday March, 22nd, 11am, at the St. Bernadette's Church-St. Gianna Parish, 1421 New Rd., Northfield, NJ. A visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10am. Burial to follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the MLD foundation or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
