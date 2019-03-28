Kirschmann, Oliver R. Jr., - 78, of Hammonton, passed away at Mainland Hospital. He was born on March 6, 1940, in Philadelphia , PA. He was predeceased by his parents, father Oliver R. Kirschmann Sr., mother Christine McGoldrick and step-father Joseph McGoldrick. He has two surviving sons, Oliver R. Kirschmann III ( Rachael Heck-Kirschmann) of Egg Harbor City and Joseph A. Kirschmann Sr. of Galloway. He is also survived by his sister Carol A. Most (Albert Most) of Absecon. He has eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ollie belonged to the Carpenter's Union Local # 623 all his life. He lived for and enjoyed his family BBQ's, fishing, working in his garden and long walks on the beach. A Memorial Service will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home, 58 S New York Rd. (Rt 9), Galloway, NJ. In lieu of flowers please donate to your charity of choice.
