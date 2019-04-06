Kirwan, John J. "Jack", - 90, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 2nd, 2019. Jack was born on February 5th, 1929 in Jersey City, NJ to Benedict and Mary Kirwan. He is now in the loving arms of his beautiful wife Frances to whom he was married to for 62 wonderful years. Tall and handsome Jack had model good looks and admired for his sparkling blue eyes. A person of faith, he was a devoted Husband, loving Father and loyal friend. He was the youngest of five siblings raised in a charming Irish Catholic home filled with laughter, love and his Mother's comfort cuisine. After graduating from St. Aloysius High School in 1947, he headed across the Hudson to Manhattan and worked in various Management positions. Jack then met his true love and soul mate Frances at a sweetheart dance in Jersey City and it was love at first sight. After serving in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, they married on Frances' birthday and made their home in Fort Lee, NJ. Here they raised four children, and owned and operated together the Forest Sweet Shoppe in Paramus, NJ and later a Hallmark Card and Gift Shop. In 1976, they relocated their family to the southern Jersey Shore where they made homes in Avalon and Ocean City before moving to Somers Point. They lived the "Salt Life" and loved the beach and boardwalk and all the tasty food it offered. Jack was also an ardent sports enthusiast and was a lifetime NY Yankees fan along with being an avid reader of war and thriller novels. We will always remember his quiet charm and charisma. His wife Frances and parents Benedict and Mary Kirwan, his brothers William (Drummond), Thomas Kirwan, his sisters, Elizabeth (Hutchins), and Muriel (McGrail) predecease him. His four children Mark Kirwan, Jane M. Kirwan, Patricia Kirwan Scharfetter, and John F. Kirwan and many nieces and nephews survive him. His children felt honored to have been able to take care of our Dad during the last chapter of his life and happy he was home with us. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time. A special thank you to Heartland Hospice for assisting us with Dad's cares especially his aide Palma, and Nurses Linda, Rick and Tiffany. A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Jack's life will be held on Monday, April 8th at 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road Somers Point, NJ. Visitation prior to Mass 10-10:45am. Burial following in Seaside Cemetery in Palermo, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
