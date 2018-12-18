Kiser, Charlie W., - 80, of Burgaw, NC, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Bethany Village, Mechanicsburg. Mr. Kiser was born in Dante, Virginia and was the son of the late Elihue and Lillie Mae Kiser. He was a lifetime airplane pilot and owned his own air charter business, as well as serving as the Fixed Base Operator for Smithville Airport, Smithville NJ from 1970 to 1981, and then as the Fixed Base Operator for New River Valley Airport in Radford, VA from 1984 to 1992. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge and was a Vietnam War veteran, serving with the US Army. Mr. Kiser was preceded in death by parents Elihue and Lillie Kiser, brothers Bruce Kiser and Horace Kiser and sisters Fane Conrad, Frances Hillman and Virginia "Dib" Tharpe. Mr. Kiser is survived by his daughter, Rita (George) Reynolds; his sons Michael Kiser, Timothy Kiser and Andrew Kiser; his grandchildren, Laurie Tearpock (Joe), Rebekka Gil (Daniel), George Philip Reynolds (Clare), Ashley Kiser Triggiano (Nick), Tyler Kiser, Aaron Reynolds (Marcie) and Ryan Kiser and five great-grandchildren, along with the mother of his children, Diann Kiser and his sister Nola Mae Cassell. Funeral Services will be held on December 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 6011 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg. A second service will be held on December 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the Castlewood Funeral Home, 80 Donnie Dean Drive, Castlewood, VA. The Rev. George Reynolds, his son-in-law will be officiating. Burial will be in Kiser-Stewart Cemetery, Dante, Russell County, VA. A visitation will be held one hour at each funeral home, prior to the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to Jordan's Chapel United Methodist Church, 4670 Stag Park Rd., Burgaw, NC 28425. Online Condolences may be left at www.hooverfuneralhome.com as well as https://www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com/obituaries/ Funeral Services will be held on December 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 6011 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg. A second service will be held on December 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the Castlewood Funeral Home, 80 Donnie Dean Drive, Castlewood, VA. The Rev. George Reynolds, his son-in-law will be officiating. Burial will be in Kiser-Stewart Cemetery, Dante, Russell County, VA. A visitation will be held one hour at each funeral home, prior to the service.
