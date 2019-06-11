Kizziar, Rosemond Pearl, - 79, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, with her husband and daughters by her side. Born in Winchester, VA to the late Frank and Ethel Bolen Collison, she moved here in 1962 from Washington, D.C. Rose was a faithful Christian woman and a member of the First Baptist Church in Cape May Court House for decades. She was a master gardener and she loved to cook for family and friends. Rose was a beautiful, thoughtful and strong woman who had a special place in her heart for young women and girls in need. She touched many lives positively, and her good works were done in private and in the name of her Savior. (Matthew 6:3-4) Rose is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Thomas Kizziar; her daughters, Rhonda (William) Harrison and Deborah (Bill) Och; her sisters, Carol Pressnall and Irene (Carl) Filipiak; and her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Rose also leaves behind her cherished friends, the Catanoso family, especially Lenny and Marlene. Rose worked for the Avalon Campground for over 40 years. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church 101 South Main Street, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to Cape Christian Academy, 10 Oyster Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
