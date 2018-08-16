Klatzkin, Gerald M., - 52, Died June 5, 2018, in Trenton New Jersey suddenly of Pancreatic cancer. Jerry was born and raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Preceded in death by his father Sidney and all grandparents. Survived by his Mother, Evelyn Manuola, Sister Christina Perry, Brother Don Klatzkin Sr, and Step-Siblings, Debra and Ed. By the way, Two Aunts, Four Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews. Cremation was arranged by Aloia Funeral Home, Garfield, New Jersey.
