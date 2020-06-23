Kleidermacher, Lynda (nee Hurwitz/Gross), - 76, of Margate, died peacefully on June 20th surrounded by loving family. She was an avid traveler, reader, ballroom dancer, and lifelong educator. Lynda had a natural connection with children and got great joy directing the family's annual Thanksgiving play with her grandchildren, and serving as principal of Shaner Elementary School in Mays Landing (K-1). Her contagious laugh, impeccable sense of style, story-telling skills, and beautiful green eyes drew friends from all over the world. She is survived by Mike, her devoted husband of 38 years, her loving children Shanin Gross, Jordan Gross, Paul (Amanda) Kleidermacher, David (Tamara) Kleidermacher, and Judith (Chris) Brown. She is also survived by 8 adoring grandchildren: Samara, Lauren, Paige, Hannah, Aaron, Justin, Alex, and Abby, along with countless extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, June 24th at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. (Info and condolences: www.rothgoldsteins.com). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association (https://alz.org/). Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City.
