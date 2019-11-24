Klein, Barbara E. (nee Dampf), - 76, Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home in Egg Harbor City on November 21, after a courageous, nine-year long battle with cancer. Barbara was born in Egg Harbor City and resided in the town for the majority of her life. She attended the Egg Harbor City school system and graduated from Oakcrest High School. Barbara worked primarily in the banking industry and most recently for TD Bank in the Absecon Branch. Barbara was a member of Emmanuel Congregational Church in Egg Harbor City; she loved and served the Lord. Barbara is predeceased by her father, Harry J. Dampf, and her mother, Almira M. Dampf (nee Compton). She has two sisters: Diane Cheatham (deceased Hubert), Dawn Garth (James), and an "honorary sister," Carol Kears (Compton). She has three children who cherished her. A son, Charles E. Klein III (Kimberly), and two daughters: Shelly A. Imperatore and Holli B. Hansen (John). She also has 10 grandchildren: Matthew Klein, Elise Klein, Christian Hansen, Jessica Imperatore, Elena Klein, Alexandra Imperatore, Nicholas Hansen, Isabella Imperatore, and twins Olivia and Benjamin Hansen. She also has 3 great-grandchildren: Reilly, Makenna, James Klein, and many adoring nieces and nephews. Barbara's impact will be felt for generations, and she will be greatly missed by the large family she leaves behind. She put family and the Lord first. Barbara was an extremely witty, intelligent, and caring individual, and while she may be gone, Barbara's memory lives on. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 27 beginning at 10 am with a service to follow at 11 am at Emmanuel Church 101 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's memory to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor.
