Klein, Lee, - 74, of Santa Clara, CA, passed away on April 30th after a long battle with Cancer. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 18th, 1945 to Robert and Matilda Klein and moved with her family to Atlantic City, NJ in 1949. After she graduated from Atlantic City High School Class of 1963 she attended the Charles Morris Price School of Advertising Class of 1966 and moved to New York City to begin her career in advertising. In 1989, Lee entered into a joint 50/50 partnership for health care packaging and promotion with her close friend Ginger Petro-Roy called Lee Klein Associates, Inc., until dissolving the successful business in 2002. Thereafter, Lee and Ginger remained in touch as "sisters". In 2012, Lee moved to the San Francisco Bay area to seek alternative Cancer treatments. Lee is survived by her brothers Fred and Alan Klein and nephews Andrew (Sherry) Klein, Stephen (Hilary) Klein, and Matthew (Abby) Klein and cousins Bunny (Tony) Tabasso, Ellen and Skipper Kripitz, Marilyn Klein, Jack (Bev) Enco, Debby Taxin, and Jerry (Sherry) Rosen. Interment was held on Sunday, May 12th at the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 1200 Bartram Ave., Collingdale PA. Contributions can be made in honor of Lee to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38108-9929. Condolences for the family should be sent in care of Fred Klein, 1015 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ, 08225.
