Klein, Peggy Jo, - 65, of Port Republic, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 21 after a long illness. She is the daughter of Carla Off of Linwood, Predeceased by fathers John Klein and stepfather Louis Off. Brother John Off, and her late brothers John Warren Klein and John Norman Klein. Sisters Bonnie and Bobbie Off and Kem (Off) Wiltse. She is survived by her daughter Holly (Greg) Lazzaro and beloved grandchildren Gianna and Sophia Lazzaro of Yardley PA. Cousins Kelly (Brandi) Vohs and children Morgan, Mason, and Marek Vohs. She is also survived by loyal friend Barb Paugh and her cat Oreo. She graduated from Mainland High School and studied at Hahnemann Medical College in the Physician's Assistant program and later served in the Navy Nurse Corps. Her greatest achievement was becoming Director of Crisis Pregnancy Services in Egg Harbor NJ from its inception until 2015 when she became ill. She counseled many women against abortion and many teenagers about abstinence. Memorial services will be held outside at Beacon Evangelical Free Church 420 6th Ave Galloway on Friday, June 26th at 5:30 ( please bring a beach chair) Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 in the foyer of the church. (Masks Please). Due to the Corna Virus, there will be no repass. In lieu of flowers please send your contributions to Crisis Pregnancy Services 1307 White Horse Pike Egg Harbor NJ. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.

