Klein, Peggy Jo, - 65, of Port Republic, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 21 after a long illness. She is the daughter of Carla Off of Linwood, Predeceased by fathers John Klein and stepfather Louis Off. Brother John Off, and her late brothers John Warren Klein and John Norman Klein. Sisters Bonnie and Bobbie Off and Kem (Off) Wiltse. She is survived by her daughter Holly (Greg) Lazzaro and beloved grandchildren Gianna and Sophia Lazzaro of Yardley PA. Cousins Kelly (Brandi) Vohs and children Morgan, Mason, and Marek Vohs. She is also survived by loyal friend Barb Paugh and her cat Oreo. She graduated from Mainland High School and studied at Hahnemann Medical College in the Physician's Assistant program and later served in the Navy Nurse Corps. Her greatest achievement was becoming Director of Crisis Pregnancy Services in Egg Harbor NJ from its inception until 2015 when she became ill. She counseled many women against abortion and many teenagers about abstinence. Memorial services will be held outside at Beacon Evangelical Free Church 420 6th Ave Galloway on Friday, June 26th at 5:30 ( please bring a beach chair) Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 in the foyer of the church. (Masks Please). Due to the Corna Virus, there will be no repass. In lieu of flowers please send your contributions to Crisis Pregnancy Services 1307 White Horse Pike Egg Harbor NJ. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.
Most Popular
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
-
Atlantic City water park will be 'best' in country, Showboat owner says
-
This popular pub can now be all yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm
-
Gunbattle near Atlantic City school leads to chase, road closings, arrest
-
Hard Rock casino rolls out safety plan for reopening
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.