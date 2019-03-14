Kleiner, Carol Bernshouse, - of Galloway, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday March 10, 2019. Carol was born in Pomona, NJ to H. Rodman and Dorothy Bernshouse on May 10, 1935. She graduated Pleasantville High School in 1953 and married the love of her life Albert (Sonny) Kleiner in 1954. She was a stay at home mom from 1955 to 1969 when she began to work as a rural letter carrier out of the Absecon Post Office where she delivered mail for the next 26 years. Carol was a member of the Absecon Presbyterian Church for 63 years where she expressed her faith by serving as a Deacon, teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, playing in the hand bell choir, and leading the church in its mission work. She even drove the Sunday School bus! She was also a longtime volunteer with the Atlantic County 4-H Program, leading both local clubs and the county teen group. Carol believed in quietly serving others out of the spotlight the results were always mighty. Faith and family were most important as her faith was a testament to many. She is predeceased by her husband, Albert (Sonny). Carol is survived by her children, Don (Argy) of Union ME, David (Cecilia) of Galloway, Diane of Galloway, Donna Townley (Jack) of Laureldale, and Bonus son, Brian Berchtold (Mary) of Clayton, DE; and her grandchildren, Noah, Nicholas, Aaron, Jonathon, Lisa, Andrew, Michael, James, Caitlin and Casey. A time of visitation will begin at 10am on Saturday, March 16 at the Presbyterian Church of Absecon with services immediately following. In lieu of flowers donation, may be made to Community Food Bank of New Jersey Southern Branch, 6735 Black Horse Pike Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.