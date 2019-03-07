Kleinow, Deborah L., - 61, of Milmay, NJ passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Cooper Hospital U.M.C., Camden after a brief illness. Debbie was born & raised in Maple Shade and has resided in Milmay since 1993. She was the daughter of the late Rita (DePetris) & Joseph Grear. Before retiring in 2017, Debbie was employed as the Head Cook for the Buena Regional School District. She started her working career in her early years with McDonalds. Debbie loved being a grandmother and taking care of her family. She is survived by her husband of 39 yrs.; Frederick O. Kleinow, 4 children; Joseph D. Kleinow & wife Michele, Rita Kleinow & fiancé Michael Martinez, Robert Kleinow & wife Jen, Kate Kleinow & fiancé Bob Lindsay, 5 Grandchildren; Joseph M., Bobby, Ethan, Logan & Lillian, 1 sister; Charlene Grear, Aunt: Kathleen DePetris Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday, March 9th from 1:00-2:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where a Prayer service will be conducted at 2:30. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
