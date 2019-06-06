Klemm, Ronald, - 67, left us on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family in Brigantine, NJ. Ronnie was born on June 23rd, 1951, in Mount Holly, NJ. He graduated from Moorestown High School in 1969 and went on the attend college at La Salle University before transferring to the University of Hawaii, to pursue his love of not only knowledge but surfing. After his father's sudden death, Ronnie returned home to his beach house in Brigantine, where he met Beth, the love of his life. After just a few more surf trips, Ron and Beth married and had 3 children, whom were also raised in Brigantine. Ronnie enjoyed his career as a painter working for National Painting and retiring from Local 277 after 29 years at Trump Plaza. When Ron wasn't working, he devoted much of his time to his family. Although he would never admit it, he was an avid surfer and known as a legend to many. Ron's coolness included a quick, dry wit, where if you got the joke, you were laughing for days. Ron's artistry was also a talent to be admired and included painting, drawing, and surfboard shaping. Yet despite Ron's many gifts and successes, he was always a kind and humble man. Additional interests of Ronnie's included a profound love of music which he shared with his dearest friends, riding motorcycles, major league sports, trivia, food, and travel. Ronald is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Domicella Klemm, in-laws, Joseph and Mary Lou Mason, and siblings Joe (Sonny and Earline), Richard, Marcella (Marcy and Richie) and David. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan (Beth) Mason Klemm, children, Ronald (Cathy), Jason, and Kasey (Jesse), grandchildren, Jack, Masey, Kate, Christopher, Dallas, Cooper, Zoe Lou and Shane, siblings, Vicky (Bill) O'Brien, Allan (Cathy), and in-laws, Joe (Cynthia) Mason, Kit (Pat) Cooke, Bo (Donna) Mason, Andy (Michele) Mason, Glen (Chris) Stoll, and many other beloved nieces, nephews and extended family. Relatives and friends are invited attend Ron's Life Celebration and gathering on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 10 to 11:45am at St Thomas Church, 8th Street and Brigantine ave Brigantine. A Memorial Mass celebrated by Father Nick Dudo will follow at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make donations to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation (pkdcure.org) or the Surfrider Foundation (surfrider.org). To share your fondest memory of Ron please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
